Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.60

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 58383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

