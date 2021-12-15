Reviewing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31% Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75%

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Howard Hughes and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 1 4 6 0 2.45

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.07%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.25 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -79.28 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.15 $413.56 million $1.15 29.57

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

