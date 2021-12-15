Reviewing Cloopen Group (RAAS) & Its Competitors

Cloopen Group (NYSE: RAAS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cloopen Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cloopen Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cloopen Group Competitors 2492 12688 23503 640 2.57

Cloopen Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 634.69%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.32%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloopen Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million -$75.43 million -0.19 Cloopen Group Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -38.17

Cloopen Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Cloopen Group Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Summary

Cloopen Group peers beat Cloopen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

