Reviewing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baytex Energy and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.21 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.58 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

