Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 137.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

