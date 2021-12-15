Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 86969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$118.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

