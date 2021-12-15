Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

