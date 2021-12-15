Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

