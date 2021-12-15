Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in November

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 59,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Renault has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

