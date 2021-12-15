RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.38.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $18,174,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

