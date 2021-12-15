Remi Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXTR stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

