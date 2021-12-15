Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.23 or 0.98939235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.12 or 0.01050972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

