Redburn Partners Upgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to “Neutral”

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of WMG opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

