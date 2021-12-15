RED (RED) Market Cap Hits $828,564.96

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. RED has a market capitalization of $828,564.96 and approximately $37,755.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00311364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

