Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.45. Approximately 5,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

