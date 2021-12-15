Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

12/14/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

12/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/19/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

