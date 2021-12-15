Real Good Food Company Inc (The)’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 15th (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGF shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

