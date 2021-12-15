RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

RICK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 2,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,319. The company has a market cap of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

