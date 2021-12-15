RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 2,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,319. The stock has a market cap of $571.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.