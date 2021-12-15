Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Rapid7 comprises approximately 2.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.06% of Rapid7 worth $66,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 37,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,585. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

