Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 208,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

