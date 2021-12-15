Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RANJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 17,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854. Randstad has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

