Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

RNDB opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

