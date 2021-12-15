Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.003881.
RADLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.56.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
