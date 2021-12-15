Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $75.22 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.95 or 0.07932212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00076440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.77 or 1.00046539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,951,948 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

