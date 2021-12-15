Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Up 670.8% in November

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 670.8% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

