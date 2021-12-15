QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.71. 132,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

