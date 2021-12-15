QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $183.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

