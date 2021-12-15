Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LDOS. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

