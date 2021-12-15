Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Increased by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $24.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $23.65. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $42.69 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,999.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,831.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,654.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

