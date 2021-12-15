Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Lowered by William Blair

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $325.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.28. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

