Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

TOL stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

