Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $8.51 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.25 million and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00017336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

