Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 10283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

