Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 256.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 267.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $357.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.