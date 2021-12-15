Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

PTGX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 732,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

