Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

PTGX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 732,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.