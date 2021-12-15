ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 632,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,812,334 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $14.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

