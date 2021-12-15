PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $63.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.39 million and the highest is $64.00 million. PROS reported sales of $60.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PRO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 528,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,234. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.