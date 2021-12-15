Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.63

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.63 and last traded at $158.25, with a volume of 8677411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

