Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.35

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,044 shares of company stock worth $165,969,178.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

