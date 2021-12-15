Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 238023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

