Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 867 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 7.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

