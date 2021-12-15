Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

RGI opened at $192.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.53.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

