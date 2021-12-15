Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.