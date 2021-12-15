Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.