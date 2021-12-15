Private Advisor Group LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NNN stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

