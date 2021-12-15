Private Advisor Group LLC Has $238,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

