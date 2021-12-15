Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

