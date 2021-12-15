Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Cap of $465,624.24

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $465,624.24 and $57,286.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

