PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $822.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,417.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.63 or 0.07986085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00311364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00901916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00386710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00259564 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,132,605 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

